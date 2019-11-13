West Virginia State’s Kierstin Hensley sits atop the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II Atlantic Region fall rankings released Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets’ Gaya Solomon and Hanna Kruhlova were also in the top 20, ranked 14th and 17th, respectively, while Katie Swann from the University of Charleston is ninth in the region. Hensley is also ranked second in doubles with Chante Malo, while UC’s duo of Swann and Haarini Balakrishnan is third and WVSU’s Solomon and Kruhlova are fifth.
•••
WVU SWIMMING: Morgan Bullock and David Dixon were named Big 12 Women’s and Men’s Swimmers of the Week, respectively, on Wednesday.
They earned the honors after taking seven wins each at the West Virginia State Games Nov. 1-2 in Morgantown. This is the fourth Swimmer of the Week honor for both Bullock and Dixon.
•••
MSAC GANDEE AWARD: Through six fall sports, George Washington leads the race for the Carlton Gandee Commissioner’s Plaque, an all-sports competition for Mountain State Athletic Conference schools, who are rated on their finish in league events.
GW has 81 points so far, and is followed by Cabell Midland (75), Hurricane (68), Parkersburg (56), Huntington (45), Spring Valley (41), Woodrow Wilson (41), Riverside (34.5), Capital (31.5), St. Albans (31.5) and South Charleston (22.5).
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: The sixth-seeded Mountaineers advanced past SIU-Edwardsville in the Mid-American Conference tournament quarterfinal Tuesday night as a goal from Grajera Robles sent West Virginia to the next round by a 1-0 final.
Steven Tekesky made three saves for the shutout as the Mountaineer defense held firm despite being outshot 13-9 by the Cougars.
WVU now travels to Akron for their semifinal matchup against second-seeded Western Michigan at 3:00 p.m. Friday.