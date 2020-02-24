A pair of University of Charleston baseball players earned Mountain East Conference weekly awards Monday. Drew Hefner was named the MEC Player of the Week, while teammate Logan Campbell is the league’s Pitcher of the Week.
Hefner, a Bridgeport native, was 5 for 9 at the plate against No. 9 Ashland over the weekend. The junior had a hit in all three games of the series, including a pair of two-hit games against the Eagles, also drawing four walks. He finished the week with three RBIs and a run scored.
Campbell, a junior from Belding, Michigan, picked up a win on the mound against Ashland. He went 61/3 innings and scattered six hits while striking out 14 in an 8-0 win over the Eagles.
•••
UC SOFTBALL: Golden Eagles pitcher Danielle Bauer again was named the MEC Pitcher of the Week. It is her second straight week winning the award.
The freshman from Tallahassee, Florida, went 2-0 over the weekend and pitched two complete-game shutouts, climbing to 5-0 on the season. In the two wins, Bauer totaled 18 strikeouts and allowed just seven hits with 45 batters faced.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S GOLF: The Thundering Herd saw a nine-stroke improvement Monday in the final round of the Loyola Intercollegiate at the Palm Valley Golf Club. Marshall tallied a 4-under team score of 284, tying for 11th out of 19 teams.
Marshall’s team score of 284 was its fourth lowest of the 2019-20 season. Drake won the team title, beating Eastern Michigan by one stroke.
•••
TRAVEL BASKETBALL: The West Virginia Reign Elite will hold tryouts for players in fifth through eighth grades Sunday at Fairmont Senior High’s gymnasium. Tryout times for fifth and sixth graders is 3-4 p.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. for seventh and eighth graders.
For more info contact coach Ronnie Nuzum by text at 304-657-0954 or on the Elite social media pages on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.