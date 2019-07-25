Wheeling’s Bob Clark carded a 1-over-par 73 and bested Tim Mount in a scorecard playoff to capture the Senior Division’s gross title and low round of the day honors as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series continued Thursday at Rocky Gap Resort in Flinstone, Maryland.
Mike Wilson of Wheeling won the gross crown in the Silver Division with a 75, while Morgantown’s Dick Bolen took home the honor in the Gold Division with a 76.
In the Net Division, Van Stemple (Senior) shot a 71, Mark Maguire (Silver) fired a 69 and Greg Mason (Gold) carded a 65 to claim victories.
The Senior Series resumes Monday, Aug. 5 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: West Virginia University junior kicker Evan Staley has been named to the Lou Groza Award and the Wuerffel Trophy Watch Lists as announced by their organizations.
The Lou Groza Award recognizes the top collegiate placekicker, while the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Staley handled the Mountaineers’ field goal, extra point and kickoff duties for the 2018 season after taking over in the Oklahoma State game during the 2017 season. He has currently hit 12 straight field goals, dating back to the Baylor game on Oct. 25, 2018. He connected on 16 of 20 field goal attempts last season and 22 of 27 career attempts. He hit a career-long 49 yard field goal against Kansas and Syracuse in 2018 and was 9 of 13 from longer than 40 yards. Last year, Staley ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 in overall scoring.
The 28th Annual Lou Groza Placekicker Award will be presented on Dec. 9, and the Wuerffel Trophy winner will be announced Dec. 10.
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Marshall running back Brenden Knox was named to the 2019 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday.
It was the second preseason honor for the Columbus, Ohio native, who was previously named to the AFCA Good Works Team Nominee List earlier this summer.
The Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 10.
Knox, a second-team all-conference preseason pick by Athlon, exploded toward the end of 2018, ripping off 578 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the final five games of the season. He averaged 115.6 yards per game over that stretch.
•••
PREP SCHEDULES NEEDED: Area high schools are urged to send their fall sports schedules to the Gazette-Mail in order to be included in our daily listing of athletic events.
Schedules can be faxed to 304-348-1233, emailed to ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or mailed to Gazette-Mail sports, 1001 Virginia St. East, Charleston, WV 25301. If high schools update their schedules on the SSAC website (wvssac.org), please make sure starting times are included.