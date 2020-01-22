Marshall University men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni will serve as the guest speaker at the 31st Big Atlantic Classic in Beckley on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
A southern West Virginia native, D’Antoni is from Mullens, and has high school, college, and NBA coaching experience.
D’Antoni played at Marshall University from 1968 through 1970 after earning All-State honors at Mullens High School. He scored more than 1,000 points for the Herd and averaged 17.5 points during the 1968-69 season.
Tickets are available by calling 304-252-7361 or online at beckleyconventioncenter.com. Floor tickets are $40 and include a steak dinner. Balcony seats, which don’t include the meal, are $7.50 for adults and $2.50 for students.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: WVU’s Austin Smith and Emily Haimes earned Big 12 honors, announced by the conference.
Smith, a redshirt senior, was named the Big 12 Men’s Diver of the Week. Haimes, a freshman, took home the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week.