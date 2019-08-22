Hurricane’s John Duty shot an even-par 72 to capture the Senior Division’s Gross title and earn low round of the day honors as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series continued Thursday at The Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe Mountain in Snowshoe.
Daniels’ Ed McCall won the Silver Division’s Gross crown with a 77, and Crab Orchard’s Jim Cragett was the low man in the Gold Division, carding a 74.
In the Net Division, Jim Grimmett of Davin finished with a 69 to win the title in the Senior Division, while Beckley’s Darrell Bailey (63) won the Silver Division, and Scott Depot’s David Bush (66) won the Gold.
The Senior Series resumes Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced Thursday that assistant coaches Lazar Milinkovic and Adria Crawford have been named as recruiting coordinators. The two helped bring in a top 60 nationally ranked recruiting class in 2019 for the Herd.
Milinkovic enters his fourth season with the team and also served two seasons as a graduate assistant before moving on to Morehead State for a couple years and then coming back to the Herd in the summer of 2016. Crawford just finished her first season with the team after spending four seasons at College of Charleston.
Marshall was predicted to finish 13th in the Conference USA preseason polls last season, and instead rolled out 10 league wins to secure the No. 6 seed. The Herd had an eight-win improvement from the previous year and earned a postseason berth to the Women’s Basketball Invitational, just the fourth postseason berth in program history.
This will be Kemper’s third season at the helm for the Herd, and second year with Milinkovic and Crawford together on staff. The newcomers to Marshall’s squad arrive in Huntington with a great track record of achievements. Former Huntington standout Dazha Congleton and former St. Joe standout Paige Shy lead a squad of newcomers that includes Christiana McClean, Savannah Wheeler, Alexis Johnson, Sky Thomas and Mahogany Matthews, and joins eight returners for the 2019-20 season.
Marshall tips off the season at home against Kentucky Christian on Nov. 5.