Ieva Spigule drilled six 3-pointers off the bench for 18 points as FIU edged the Marshall University women’s basketball team 68-65 Thursday evening at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
FIU improved to 5-15 overall (2-7 in Conference USA), while the Herd slips to 7-12 (2-6).
Chelsea Guimares added 13 points while Fujika Niimo added 11 and Diene Diane donated 10 for the Panthers.
Savannah Wheeler scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Herd while Taylor Pearson chipped in 14 points and Princess Clemons racked up 12 points and 12 rebounds for her first career double-double.
FIU led by as many as 16 in the first half before the Herd reeled off a 32-15 run to take a one-point edge with just over three minutes left in the third quarter. But the Panthers opened the final period on an 8-0 run to reclaim the lead and hang on for the win.
Marshall hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 1 p.m.
WVU BASEBALL: The West Virginia University baseball team was picked to finished seventh out of nine teams in the Big 12 this season, according to the league’s preseason coaches poll released Thursday.
The Mountaineers, who did receive one first-place vote in the preseason poll, went 38-22 last season with a 13-11 record in the Big 12. West Virginia advanced to the championship round of the Big 12 tournament in 2019 before losing to Oklahoma State.
That was good enough to land WVU and Morgantown as a host site for NCAA tournament regional games, where the Mountaineers were eliminated on a walk-off grand slam against Texas A&M at Monongalia County Ballpark.
For the third consecutive season, Texas Tech was picked as the preseason Big 12 favorite and was picked to win the conference by six of the nine coaches. WVU, TCU and Texas all had one first-place vote.
The rest of the poll lists Oklahoma State second, TCU third, Oklahoma fourth, Texas fifth, Baylor sixth, WVU seventh, Kansas State eighth and Kansas ninth.
WVU opens the 2020 season on Feb. 14 with a three-game weekend series at Jacksonville. The Mountaineers open the home portion of their schedule on Feb. 18 against Canisius.
•••
WINTERS DIES: Paul “Skip’’ Winters, who coached Guyan Valley to the boys 1979 Class A state basketball title, died Wednesday. He had been living in Huntington.
Winters, who coached basketball at Guyan Valley for 13 seasons, led the Wildcats to a 22-5 record in 1979, including a 58-57 victory against Morgantown St. Francis in the Class A finals after St. Francis upset Earl Jones and Mount Hope the previous night.
•••
CAPITAL HOOPS CHANGE: Capital and Huntington have agreed to change Friday’s game from Huntington High School to the Big Atlantic Classic at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. This game will count in the Mountain State Athletic Conference standings.
The Cougars and Highlanders will also play games in either the championship or consolation round of the Big Atlantic on Saturday. With that in mind, Capital and Huntington have dropped their second regular-season meeting, which was scheduled for Feb. 17 at Capital.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday that WVU’s football game at Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, has been moved to Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.
Television selections for the first three weeks of the season and any non-Saturday dates, including this game, are due to the Big 12 Conference by June 1.
•••
WVU SWIMMING & DIVING: WVU split a pair of dual meets against Villanova Thursday afternoon in Morgantown.
The men’s team won 195-96 while the women fell, 156-144. In total, West Virginia tallied 25 of 32 event victories as freshman Hunter Armstrong led the way with four wins, including two solos. Eight Mountaineers tallied multiple victories, and 18 different Mountaineers earned a victory against the Wildcats.
Armstrong garnered wins in the 200 freestyle (1:40.75) and the 100 free (45.04) and helped the Mountaineers earn first-place finishes in the 400 medley relay (3:19.80) and the 200 free relay (1:22.01).