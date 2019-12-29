HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University defensive lineman Ryan Bee will remain with the Washington Redskins.
The team signed Bee, tackle Paul Adams, wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Jordan Veasy, and defensive end Cameron Malveaux to reserve/futures contracts.
A reserve/futures contract allows a team to retain a player through the offseason without him counting against the salary cap until the official start of the next season, which begins in March.
Bee, a 6-foot-7, 280-pound rookie defensive end, spent much of the 2019 season on the Redskins’ practice squad, but appeared in one game and was credited with one assisted tackle.
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: The Miami Dolphins fired offensive coordinator and former Marshall University quarterback Chad O’Shea on Monday.
O’Shea came to Miami from New England, where he spent 10 seasons as wide receivers coach and was part of three Super Bowl championship teams — including last year’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams. O’Shea broke into the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2003, and also coached with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Patriots.
The injury-riddled Dolphins were 27th in the league in yards per game and last in the NFL in rushing, averaging a mere 72.3 yards per contest.
•••
WVU FAN CLUB: The WVU Fan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant, which is found off Exit on on Interstate 79. The meeting is open to the public.