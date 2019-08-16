Former Marshall basketball standout C.J. Burks has found his professional home.
Burks announced on social media Thursday night that he has signed with Pallacanestro Orzinuovi, a team in Italian Serie A2 that plays in Brescia, Italy.
“Glad to say I’ve signed my first professional contract,” Burks said on Twitter. “It’s been a dream of mine since [I was] a kid. I’m excited to start off my pro career in Orzinuovi, Italy. Stay tuned! This is just the beginning.”
Burks finished his career with Marshall as one of the school’s most prolific scorers in program and Conference USA history. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native scored 1,892 points, which placed him fifth all-time in Herd history and 11th in C-USA history.
He also was in the top-10 in 3-pointers made (215, 6th), 3-pointers attempted (599, 6th), steals (153, 7th), field goals made (706, 7th) and field goal attempts (1,495, 7th).