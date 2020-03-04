Four West Virginia University pitchers combined on a no-hitter to lift the Mountaineer baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Kent State Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown.
Tyler Strechay pitched the first five innings for WVU, followed by Dillon Meadows’ two innings and Skylar Gonzalez and Jabob Watters throwing an inning each for the Mountaineers (8-4). They combined to strike out seven and issue three walks.
The no-hitter was the first nine-inning feat for WVU since Billy Biggs turned the trick on March 8, 2002 against Buffalo.
The WVU offense did its part, too, pounding out 10 hits. Kevin Brophy did the most damage with a pair of hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Braden Zarbnisky added a pair of hits for WVU.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: The Thundering Herd gave up eight runs in the fourth inning in falling 10-5 to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia.
Luke Edwards reached base three times for the Thundering Herd (1-9-1) with a single and two walks.