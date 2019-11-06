George Washington knocked off St. Albans in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 volleyball finals to claim the sectional championship Wednesday.
GW won 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-20.
Both the Patriots and St. Albans advance to the Class AAA Region 3 tournament Saturday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.
n Herbert Hoover lost to Clay County in three sets 25-17, 26-24, 25-11 in the losers bracket finals of the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 volleyball tournament.
Clay advanced to face host Nicholas County for the Class AA Region 2 Section 2 championship. Results were not available at press time.
Hoover defeated Braxton County in four sets before dropping its match against Clay County.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: West Virginia senior guard Tynice Martin was named to the 2020 Women’s Citizen Naismith Tropy watch list.
Martin was one of 50 players announced to the watch list for player of the year. The winner being announced on April 4.
Martin has averaged 15.6 points for her career.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: WVU lost in straight sets Wednesday at Iowa State as the Cyclones won 25-22, 25-23, 25-15. Katelyn Evans led WVU (11-13 overall, 2-9 Big 12) with seven kills. Iowa State improved to 15-8 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12.