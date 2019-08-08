Defending Class AAA state champion George Washington’s “A” team enjoyed an impressive day on the golf course Thursday, winning the Callaway Junior Tour High School Invitational at Oglebay Park in Wheeling in runaway fashion.
The Patriots’ Joseph Kalaskey tied Wheeling Park’s Noah Seivertson at 1-under-par 70 to claim low-round honors while GW’s Anderson Goldman carded a 73 and the team finished 19 strokes ahead of Wheeling Park’s “A” team, which finished second.
Cabell Midland finished third, 26 strokes behind GW, while Fairmont Senior was fourth and GW’s “B” team fifth in the 22-team field.
Brooke’s Ryan Bilby finished third in the individual scoring at 71, with Fairmont Senior’s Clark Craig rounding out the top five with a 7-over-par 78.
Parkersburg, which has won 10 state titles in the sport dating back to 1957, finished eighth. The Big Reds’ two top scorers were both female golfers, with Nicole Lincicome and Molly McLean tying for 19th place. Each golfer finished at 14 over par at 85.
Berkeley Springs’ Sara Veara finished 47th overall at 24 over par, while Alexis Spensky of Brooke finished in 70th and Libby Murrin of Wheeling Park’s “B” team was 77th. A total of eight female golfers participated in the 87-person field.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The West Virginia University women’s soccer team was ranked atop the Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll, announced by the league Thursday.
The poll is voted on by the league’s coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own team. West Virginia is ranked 11th in the country.
Baylor and Texas finished second and third in the poll, respectively. TCU was fourth and Texas Tech fifth, followed by Kansas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Kansas State.
West Virginia won its fourth consecutive Big 12 tournament championship in 2018. The Mountaineers open the season Aug. 23 against Duquesne in Morgantown.