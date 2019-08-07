Gaynell Varney, a pioneering girls basketball coach in West Virginia, will be feted in a Coach Appreciation and Alumni Celebration from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Mingo Central High School.
Varney coached at Matewan High School from 1974-1997, totaling 339 wins against 160 losses. She won 14 sectional tournaments, six regional tournaments (including six in a row) and her team finished as state runner-up twice.
She was also the assistant boys basketball coach for two years and was the only woman in the state to be coaching the boys at the high school level.
Several of Varney’s former players and students will be in attendance at the event. She will also receive recognitions from the town of Matewan and Sen. Joe Manchin for her years of service to the school, students and community.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Mountaineer standouts Rylee Foster and Jordan Brewster were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, the league announced.
Foster, a senior goalkeeper, was named an All-Big 12 first-team honoree in 2018. She is set to begin her fourth consecutive season as the starter at the position. Last season, Foster had 11 shutouts, most in the league.
A sophomore defender, Brewster earned All-Big 12 second-team in 2018. She started all 23 matches last season and was named to the 2018 TopDrawerSoccer Division 1 All-Freshman first team.