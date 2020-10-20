Herbert Hoover handed Braxton County its first loss of the season 5-2 on the road in a boys soccer Class AA Region 2 Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday.
Dustin Stuart scored three goals and added an assist for second seeded Hoover (3-1-2). The Huskies will play at No. 1 seed Lewis County on Thursday for the sectional final.
Trevor Rager and Bryson Beaver both scored a goal and had an assist for Hoover. Wylie Skidmore and Dominic Grindo scored the goals for Braxton County (11-1-1).
nnn
GIRLS SOCCER: Sissonville 1, Point Pleasant 0: Amelia Compston scored the game’s only goal to give the Indians a home victory in the Class AA Region 4 Section 1 semi-final.
Compston scored off an assist by Zoe McCutcheon in the second half with 36 minutes remaining for second seeded Sissonville (2-3-1). The Indians will play No. 1 seed Williamstown on Thursday for the sectional final.
Sydney Farmer earned the shutout in goal for Sissonville, with 12 saves.
Parkersburg 3, Hurricane 2 (OT): Kendal Domenick's golden goal in overtime gave Parkersburg the win over the Redskins in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 tournament. After a scoreless first period, the Big Reds got goals from Domenick and Jenna Carpenter, while the Redskins (6-1-0) got goals from Lilly Lucas and Sydnee Bell.
Isabel Lynch recorded 6 saves for Parkersburg, while Olivia Bird earned one save for Hurricane.
nnn
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: The Mountaineers are ranked No. 6 in the country in the latest United Soccer Coaches Poll, announced on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers (5-1) moved up one spot from last week, and have won three games in a row. North Carolina is ranked No. 1, followed in the top three by Florida State and Clemson.
nnn
WVU FAN CLUB: The WVU Fan Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant in Mink Shoals, off Exit 1 on Interstate 79.