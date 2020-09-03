Essential reporting in volatile times.

Grayson Maddox and Nick Price combined on the shutout in goal as Hurricane blanked Robert C. Byrd 3-0 in boys prep soccer Thursday.

Carter Maddox, Joe Acevedo and Jake Bock scored a goal each for Hurricane. Connor Bush and Nate Kirk had assists for the Redskins.

SENIOR GOLF: Butch Freeman of Daniel shot a 1-over-par 73 to claim the win in the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series at the Raven at Snowshoe Mountain.

Other winners were Chuck Workman (50-59 age Senior Gross Division), Greg Jones (50-59 Senior Net), Jeff Rollyson (60-69 Senior Gross), Mike Shickle (60-69 Silver Net), and Dave Snyder (70+ Gold Net).