Brandon Redden scored the only goal of the game as Hurricane edged Huntington 1-0 in boys prep soccer Friday.
Grayson Maddox made the goal stand up for Hurricane (2-0), collecting six saves to earn his second consecutive shutout.
•••
MARSHALL SOCCER: The Marshall men’s team was picked No. 15 overall in the country in the College Soccer News Preseason poll this week.
“It’s nice to be mentioned in the top 25 with some storied college soccer programs.” said Marshall coach Chris Grassie, the 2019 Conference USA Coach of the Year. “The goal has been to win a national championship.”
Marshall returns nine of its top 10 goal scorers and is coming off its best season in program history. The Herd won the Conference USA regular season and tournament championship, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the first time.