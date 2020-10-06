Brynna Price scored the only goal of the game in leading Hurricane to a 1-0 victory over rival Winfield in girls prep soccer Tuesday.
Price scored off a corner kick, assisted by Avery Hale, at the 41:38 mark of the second half. Olivia Bird had the shutout in goal for Hurricane (3-0). Kaitlyn Sayre made nine saves for Winfield.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: Mountaineer standout Darius Stills was named the Maxwell Football Club Chuck Bednarik Award National Player of the Week for his efforts Saturday.
Stills, a senior defensive lineman, had four tackles, including three solo, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss in WVU’s 27-21 double-overtime victory over Baylor,
For the 2020 season, Sills has seven tackles, including six solo, 2.5 sacks, and 4.5 tackles for loss.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Mountaineer standout Noah Adams earned the No. 1 ranking at the 197-pound division in WIN Magazine’s National Preseason Individual Rankings
Adams was crowned the Big 12 Champion at 197 pounds last season, completing the year with a perfect 32-0 overall record, and 13-0 mark against conference opponents.