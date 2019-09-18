Joseph Kalaskey shot a 34 to lead George Washington to a first-place finish in the Kanawha County prep golf championship Wednesday at Big Bend.
Anderson Goldman shot a 38 and Emma Nicol a 42 to lead the Patriots to a 114 score and an eight-stroke win over Capital (122).
Bryson Beaver of Herbert Hoover won medalist honors by shooting a 33 and leading the Huskies to third place with a 123 team score. Beaver was named Kanawha County Player of the Year.
Charleston Catholic (124) finished third, gollowed by Riverside (160) and St. Albans (188). Sissonville and South Charleston also participated but did not field full teams.
Beaver and Kalaskey were named to the All-County team, along with Capital’s Jace Ranson, George Washington’s Anderson Goldman and Charleston Catholic’s Evan Sayre (all with 38s), and Capital’s Joe Kramer and South Charleston’s Dylan Burford, who both finished with a 40.
•••
WVGA SENIORS: Bob Clark of Wheeling shot a 3-over-par 75 to win the Senior Division gross title at the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Wednesday at Bridgeport Country Club.
Oscar Ibrahim of Evans shot a net 70 to claim the Net victory. Other winners were:
n Greg Zimmerman, Philippi, Silver Division gross (75)
n Harry Riley, Nebo, Silver Division net (66)
n Ben Watson, Daniels, Gold Division gross (79)
n Ed Lothes, Elkins, Gold Division net (63)
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: George Washington High School graduate Alex Jones was recently named Marshall’s Assistant Director of Player Personnel after initially joining the staff as its Assistant Recruiting Coordinator.
Jones, who played on the GW 2011 state runne-up team, came to Huntington after one season as Fairmont State’s Director of Football Operations and internships with the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns and Baldwin-Wallace University, his alma mater.
Jones played for Baldwin-Wallace and graduated from the school in May of 2017 with B.A. in Sport Management. He received his M.S. in Sport Administration/Management from West Virginia University in September of 2018.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Junior defender Kevin Morris scored the game-winning goal in the 96th minute to send the No. 20-ranked West Virginia University men’s team home with a 2-1 overtime win over Cincinnati Tuesday night at Gettler Stadium in Cincinnati.
Morris got his head on a pass sent in by freshman midfielder Luke McCormick to finish off the come-from-behind Mountaineer victory.
WVU (4-1-1) got its first goal from senior midfielder Andres Muriel Albino in the 49th minute.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Marshall swept Eastern Kentucky 3-0 Tuesday, winning 25-22, 25-19, 26-24, at Alumni Coliseum in Richmond, Kentucky.
Sarah Schank led the Thundering Herd with 13 points. Ciara Debell scored 11.Amber Weber finished with 12 digs. Gabrielle Coulter had 19 assists and Sydney Lostumo 17.
Abby Noll led the Colonels (5-6) with 15 points. Rachel Woody scored 10.