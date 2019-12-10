League champion Poca placed 10 players on the first team of the All-Cardinal Conference football squad selected by the league’s coaches.
Chosen for the Dots were Ethan Payne, Toby Payne, Matt Stone, Dillon Taylor, Jay Cook, Gabe Keech, Trey Sams, Logan Saunders, Ethan Miller and Landon Easter.
They helped the Dots register their first 10-0 regular season record since 1978 and earn the No. 3 seed in the Class AA playoffs. Poca, which finished 11-1, fell to Oak Glen 25-20 in the state semifinal round.
League runner-up Mingo Central placed nine players on the first team and Winfield eight. All 10 Cardinal schools were represented by at least two players on the first team.
•••
LOCAL GOLF: Philip Reale of Teays Valley was named the West Virginia Golf Association’s Player of the Year, as the organization announced its award winners Tuesday.
Reale was the runner up in the 100th West Virginia Amateur Championship, as well as a West Virginia Mid-Amateur quarterfinalist, and posted a top five finish at the West Virginia Open. He also qualified for the 2020 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship with partner Jess Ferrell.
Adeena Shears of Elizabeth was named the women’s Player of the Year for the third consecutive year. Shears, a senior at Ohio State, won the West Virginia women’s Amateur Championship for the third straight year, her fifth overall, and won the two-person scramble championship with her mother, Deneen. This is Shears’ fourth Player of the Year honor.
Barboursville’s Pat Carter was named the Senior Player of the Year. Carter won the Senior Four-Ball Championship with partner Jim Grimmett, took low senior honors at the West Virginia Senior Open Championship, and was the Senior Amateur Stroke Play champion. He was also a Senior Amateur Match Play semi-finalist.
The women’s Senior Player of the Year award went to Shepherdstown’s Karen Kinnett. Kinnett, a two-time winner of the award, was the women’s Senior Amateur champion and earned low senior honors at the women’s Amateur Championship.
Junior Amateur champion Todd Duncan of Beckley was named the boys Player of the Year. Duncan logged four wins on the Callaway Junior Tour, including two low round of the day honors, and represented West Virginia in the annual Mid-Atlantic Junior Matches.
Parkersburg’s Nicole Lincicome was tabbed as the girls Player of the Year. Lincicome was the West Virginia Junior Match Play champion and finished as the runner up in the West Virginia Junior Amateur Championship.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Fresh off a win on the road against Mississippi State, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the current USA Today Coaches’ Poll, unveiled Tuesday. Currently 6-1, WVU received 75 points, 29 ahead of Florida Gulf Coast and 20 behind No. 24 Tennessee. The Mountaineers face Norfolk State next, in Charleston on December 15, and will then play current No. 23 Michigan State in Orlando on December 21.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Redshirt junior Ciara Debell was placed on the 2019 All-Midwest Region Team Tuesday, after a season where she led Marshall with 422 kills and an average of 4.18 kills per set. Debell was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week three times this season, including each of the final two weeks of the regular season as the Thundering Herd rallied to a fourth-place finish in the conference. She is the first Marshall player to be named to the All-Region team since 2008.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: Senior Katelyn Evans was named to the All-Midwest Region Honorable Mention team on Tuesday. Evans led the Mountaineers with 302 kills, finishing in double figures for 16 of 17 games and averaging 3.43 kills per set on the season.