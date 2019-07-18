Logan’s Glenn Yost shot a 1-over-par 73 to earn Low Round of the Day honors and win the Silver Division’s gross crown as the West Virginia Golf Association’s Senior Series continued Thursday at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke.
Barboursville’s Tim Mount carded a 74 to claim the Senior Division’s gross crown, while Daniels’ Ben Watson won the Gold Division’s gross title with a 78.
In the Net Division, Mike Gulley won the Senior group with a 71 while Liberty’s David Witt won the Silver with a 66 and Ed Lothes of Elkins won the Gold with a 66.
The Senior Series resumes Wednesday at Lakeview Resort in Morgantown.
•••
JUNIOR GOLF: Matthew Barrish bested Christopher Neighbors on the first playoff hole to win the boys 17-18 age group and earn Low Round of the Day honors as the Callaway Junior Tour continued Thursday at Locust Hill Golf Course in Charles Town. Barrish and Neighbors both shot 2-over-par 74 to force the playoff.
Parkersburg’s Mace Busch won the boys 15-16 division with an 82 while Argyle Downs took the 13-14 age group with a 78 and Andrew Pennybacker earned the win in the 12-and-under division with a 95.
For the girls, Ashley Offenberger won Low Round of the Day honors and 15-18 division with a 78 and Kerri-Anne Cook won the 10-14 age group with an 83.
The Callaway Junior Tour resumes Monday at The Resort at Glade Springs.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: Former Marshall catcher Rey Pastrana has signed a contract with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the America Association of Independent Professional Baseball.
As a junior in 2018, Pastrana was named as the All-Conference USA First-Team catcher, was a Johnny Bench Award finalist for the best catcher in the NCAA and was named to the Mideast ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team. He hit eight homers and drove in 31 runs as a senior last season.