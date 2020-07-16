Luke Frampton, a former All-State boys basketball player at Poca, has transferred to Western Kentucky.
Frampton played the first five games of the 2019-20 season at Davidson before taking a personal leave of absence. He averaged 9.8 points in those five games.
He sat out his true freshman season at Davidson with a knee injury, then had a big season as a redshirt freshman in 2018-19, averaging 10.3 points and hitting 100 field goals from 3-point range, becoming just the second Davidson player to do so, joining Stephen Curry.
Frampton helped Poca capture the 2015 Class AA state title and was selected as the Gatorade state player of the year for the 2016-17 season when he averaged 23.9 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He was runner-up to Notre Dame’s Jarrod West in the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s player of the year voting that season.
“We liked Luke out of high school a few years ago, and we feel blessed to have this opportunity for him to join our program now,’’ Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said in a statement. “It’s very obvious he’s a great shooter, but we believe he brings much more than that. He’s a great passer with a high basketball IQ, and he comes from a great high school program in West Virginia under Allen Osborne. He had a lot of success at Davidson, and we believe he fills a need for our program — a guy who can make shots and is also a quality person.’’
•••
MARSHALL FOOTBALL: Marshall running back Brenden Knox was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List on Wednesday afternoon.
Knox, the reigning Conference USA Most Valuable Player, was one of 76 running backs nationally to be named to the list.
In 2019, Knox rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn C-USA’s top honors.
In his career, Knox has rushed for 1,965 yards in 18 games, going over the 100-yard mark in 10 of them. He’s also scored 15 touchdowns during that stretch.
•••
CALLAWAY JUNIOR TOUR: Charleston’s Emma Nicol shot a 7-over-par 78 to win the girls low round of the day and the girls 15-18 division at Thursday’s Callaway Junior Tour event at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho shot a 5-over-par 76 for the round of the day and the win in the boys 15-16 division.
Other division winners included Campbell Koegler of Wheeling (boys 13-14), Grafton’s Chris Miller (boys 17-18) and Wheeling’s Andrew Pennybacker (boys 12-and-under).
The Callaway Junior Tour championship will be Monday at Parkersburg Country Club in Vienna.