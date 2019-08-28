The Marshall men’s basketball team finalized its 2019-20 non-conference schedule recently and announced the slate of games Wednesday.
Marshall starts the season with four of its first five games at Cam Henderson Center and also has a pair of top-tier road games on its non-conference schedule with trips to Notre Dame (Nov. 15) and Florida (Nov. 29).
One other highlight to the non-conference schedule comes on Dec. 29 when Marshall takes on Duquesne, who features Huntington native Tavian Dunn-Martin, at the Cleveland Classic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. That game is part of a doubleheader that also features West Virginia taking on Ohio State.
There are several games that feature local ties on the home non-conference slate. On Dec. 4, Akron visits the Henderson Center for a contest in which Akron assistant coach Rob Fulford will return to the Tri-State. Fulford led Huntington Prep’s program in its infancy from 2009 to 2014. On Dec. 19, former Marshall point guard A.W. Hamilton returns to Huntington for the first time as a head coach when he brings his Eastern Kentucky Colonels to Huntington.
Rivalries also dot the schedule with Marshall playing a home-and-home season series with Toledo, who comes to Huntington on Nov. 10 before getting the return trip from the Herd on Dec. 8.
•••
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Former University of Charleston assistant and St. Albans native Sydney Moss was announced as the new assistant coach at St. Thomas University, an NAIA school in Miami Gardens, Florida. Moss coached under Becky Burke at UC last season after a collegiate playing career at the University of Florida and Thomas More University in Kentucky.
Moss was named to the SEC All-Freshman team during her one year at UF. She then transferred to Thomas More, where she won two national titles and was named Division III national player of the year three times.
•••
PREP GOLF: Led by a 78 from Bryson Beaver, Herbert Hoover came up with three solid supporting rounds and shot a combined 334 to roll to a Cardinal Conference tournament championship at Big Bend Golf Course in Tornado on Wednesday.
The Huskies cleared second-place Chapmanville by a full 30 strokes thanks to an 81 from Sawyer Osbourn, an 84 from Sam Phillips and a 91 from Max Bowen. Beaver, Osbourn and Phillips each earned all-conference honors given to the top eight individual finishers.
Winfield’s Chase Milbee, who qualified for the state tournament as an individual a year ago, came up with the day’s low round with a 76.
Joining Hoover’s trio and Milbee on the all-conference team were Wayne’s Cole Kiley (80), Poca’s Jacob Blizzard (82), Chapmanville’s Reed Dingess (89) and Mingo Central’s Nathan May (89).
•••
UC CROSS COUNTRY: The University of Charleston’s men’s team is the favorite to defend its Mountain East Conference title, racking up 81 points and nine first-place votes in the preseason poll released Wednesday.
Charleston returns its top three runners from last year’s team that won the NCAA Atlantic Region championship and finished 22nd at the national championships. Senior Jack Mastandrea, who became the MEC’s first NCAA Division II All-American in cross country last fall, returns along with David Cecchi (last year’s runner-up at the MEC Championships) and Hunter Riffle.
West Liberty is second in the poll with 67 points. Concord is third with 65 points, including one first-place vote, followed by Davis & Elkins with 60 points. West Virginia Wesleyan was picked fifth (43), followed by Wheeling Jesuit (40), and a tie for seventh between Frostburg State (30) and Glenville State (30). Fairmont State (24) and Urbana (10) rounded out the poll.
•••
PREP SOCCER: Wyatt Ervin had two goals and five assists as Sissonville rolled to a 7-1 boys soccer win Tuesday.
Jaxson Haynes had two goals and two assists, while Michael Simpson, Ryan Simpson and Carson Boggs each recorded a score for the Indians. Austin Weikart scored the lone goal for St. Marys.
•••
AREA GOLF SCRAMBLE: The Appalachian Children’s Chorus is having a One Club Golf Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at noon at Cato Park in Charleston.
Teams of four will compete for prizes, including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Each team member must choose one club to be used in the game. Only four clubs may be played by each team. All four members may use any one of the four clubs throughout the scramble with the best shot being taken till the completion of the hole.
To register a team for $50 per player or get more information, call Audrey Pitonak-Goff at 304.343.1111 or email audrey@wvacc.org.