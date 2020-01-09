Marshall goalkeeper Paulo Pita was selected by Los Angeles Football Club with the 24th pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.
Pita, who was previously the keeper for the University of Charleston’s 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship, led Conference USA in save percentage and recorded eight clean sheets for the Thundering Herd as they won their first Conference USA title and reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Division I Men’s soccer tournament.
He earned second team all-conference honors and was named co-recipient of the Conference USA Golden Glove award.
nnn
MARSHALL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: The Thundering Herd fell at home to Middle Tennessee 75-55 Thursday.
Savannah Wheeler led Marshall (6-8, 1-2 CUSA) with 14 points, while Kristen Mayo scored 11 and Ashley Saintigene had just four points but nine rebounds and four blocks.
The Blue Raiders (10-5, 2-1) got a triple-double of 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists from Anastasia Hayes, while Charity Savage led all scorers with 20 points and added 10 rebounds.
The Herd were outrebounded 45-38 and shot just over 30 percent from the floor, going 0 for 9 on 3-pointers in the second half. This allowed MTSU to take a 23-12 lead after the first quarter, stretching it to 15 points (44-29) at the half and leading by as much as 25 points in the fourth quarter.
Marshall looks to rebound Saturday afternoon when the Herd hosts UAB at 1 p.m.