Freshman Tyler Jones scored a 1-under-par 70 in the final round to finish 10th overall and help the Marshall University men’s golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Dayton Flyer Invitational Tuesday in Kettering, Ohio.
Jones was consistent over his final round, carding three birdies against just two bogeys in leading the Herd to a three-round total of 892.
Wright State captured the win with a team total of 873, followed by Cleveland State (878), and Oakland (880). Loyola-Chicago rounded out the top five with a team total of 896.
Marshall’s Cameron Root shot a 73 on his final round to finish tied for 17th.
n The Marshall University women’s golf team shot a combined team score of 1-under 287 over the final round to finish seventh overall Tuesday at the Palmetto Intercollegiate in Kiawah Island, South Carolina.
The Herd made up 14 strokes in Tuesday’s final round to finish with a three-round total of 881.
Marshall’s Shelby Brauckmuller and Kerri Parks led the way for the Herd, as each carded a three-round total of 217 to finish tied for 14th place, and Stormy Randazzo shot a 220 to tie for 29th place.
College of Charleston won the event with an 864, followed by Coastal Carolina (865), Old Dominion (870) and Fresno State (870), and North Florida (872).
•••
YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP: The Wheeling Jesuit University men’s basketball program is hosting the Junior Cardinals Youth Camp for two weekends in October at the Alma Grace McDonough Center on the WJU campus.
The first session is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with the second session scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The sessions are open to boys and girls in grades 2-6. Campers will learn basketball skills and drills from WJU players and coaches.
Participants may choose one or both sessions, with pricing being $30 per session, or $50 for both sessions, including a t-shirt, pizza lunch, and autograph session. For more information or to register, visit www.wucardinals.com/camps.