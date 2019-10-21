A pair of Marshall men’s soccer players picked up Conference USA weekly awards on Monday. Goalkeeper Paulo Pita was named conference defensive player of the week and forward Milo Yosef was named conference offensive player of the week.
Pita, a fifth-year senior, recorded five total saves over the last two matches at Loyola Marymount and San Diego State. Pita has played every minute this season with 10 wins and five shutouts. He has allowed just 10 goals in 13 matches and sports a 0.74 goals against average, good for second in the conference.
Yosef, a redshirt freshman, tallied four goals and one assist against Loyola and SDSU. Yosef leads the team and the conference with 10 goals and is the first player to score 10 goals in a season for Marshall since Tom Jackson in 2011.
•••
WVGA: Pat Carter shot a 4-under par 68 to claim medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying Monday at the West Virginia Mid-Amateur Championship at Pete Dye Golf Club. The top 32 players advanced to match play, and defending champion Phillip Reale automatically secured the No. 2 overall seed, followed by scores from qualifying.
The round of 32 — where Carter, Reale and Sam O’Dell were among those who advanced — finished just before dark. The round of 16 will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by the quarterfinals in the afternoon.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The Mountaineers maintained their No. 1 national ranking this week. This week’s rankings are based on the teams’ last score shot. WVU (1-0, 1-0) opened the season with a win Oct. 12 over Nebraska. TCU, the Mountaineers’ next opponent on Saturday, checks in at No. 2 for the second straight week, while Kentucky moves up to No. 3. Air Force sits at No. 4 and Navy ranks No. 5.
•••
WVU GOLF: The Mountaineers capped the second day of play at The Tavistock Collegiate Invitational in Windermere, Florida, on Monday with a 15th-place finish.
After struggling with a 303 in the first round, the Mountaineers improved by ten strokes to shoot a five-over-par team score of 293. The team’s two-round total of 596 puts it at 20-over-par. UCF leads the pack at 21-under.
WVU junior Logan Perkins sits in a tie for 34th place at three-over-par with a two-day score of 147.
•••
UC MEN’S SOCCER: The Golden Eagles’ Alonefti Ploutarchos was named Mountain East offensive player of the week on Monday. Ploutarchos, a freshman from Nicosia, Cyprus, helped the Golden Eagles to a 1-0-1 record last week. He scored two goals in a win over Wheeling, and his goal against Notre Dame College helped the Golden Eagles earn a 1-1 draw.