Marshall men’s soccer team played No. 5 Charlotte to a scoreless tie at Charlotte on Saturday night.
Paulo Pito recorded a pair of saves for the Thundering Herd, while Elliot Panicco had five saves for Charlotte.
No. 30 Marshall now sits at 8-1-2 overall and 3-0-1 in Conference USA league play, while Charlotte is now 8-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in C-USA.
•••
WVU VOLLEYBALL: The West Virginia volleyball team recorded its first win in Big 12 league play by taking out Kansas State on the road in four sets. The Mountaineers won the sets by scores of 18-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19.
Katelyn Evans led WVU with a game-high 22 kills while Audrey Adams added 10 kills. Lacey Zerwas added 48 assists for the Mountaineers. WVU improves to 9-8 overall with a Big 12 record of 1-4, while Kansas State drops to 6-11 overall and 1-4 in the Big 12.