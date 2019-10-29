The No. 20-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team slipped past Oakland 2-1 Tuesday in Oakland, Michigan, as senior Jonas Westmeyer scored the game-winning goal in the 81st minute off a free kick.
Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef also scored for Marshall (11-2-3), while Jan-Erik Leinhos assisted Yosef. Luke Morrell netted the lone goal for Oakland (7-7-2).
WVSU VOLLEYBALL: West Virginia State eased past Bluefield State in straight sets, winning 25-7, 25-3, 25-5.
J’Lana Stone led WVSU (15-11, 7-2 Mountain East Conference with nine kills while Emily Davis recorded six. Brianna Brandt had 16 assists while Brooke Smith had 13. Grace Martin recorded 14 digs for the Yellow Jackets.
WVU Women's Basketball: Five players scored in double figures as WVU eased past Salem 91-40 in exhibition play at the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday.
Kysre Gondrezick led all scorers with 18 points for WVU, Whil Kari Niblack added 11 points and 18 rebounds, Madisen Smith scored 15 points, Rochelle Norris scored 14 off 5 for 6 shooting, and Arleighshya McElroy scored 12 oints.