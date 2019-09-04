Marshall and Ohio have agreed to face each other in football in 2025 and 2027, both schools announced Wednesday, in a rivalry that has become known as the “Battle for the Bell.”
The Bobcats will come to Huntington on Sept. 20, 2025 and the Thundering Herd will travel to Athens for a Sept. 11, 2027 matchup.
“I am excited to announce a two-year extension of our series with Ohio,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “This is a great matchup to continue in the future, both for our football program and our fan base.”
The two teams will face each other this season in Huntington on Sept. 14 (6:30 p.m. ET) and in Athens next season on Sept. 19.
Ohio leads the all-time series 33-20-6, but Marshall has won eight of the last nine meetings in Huntington and 13 of the last 19 matchups overall.
SENIOR SERIES GOLF: Jeff Harper of Coolville, Ohio, shot an even-par of 70 to win the Senior Division (50-59) gross title at the West Virginia Golf Association Senior Series event Wednesday at Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
Harry Queen of Mason won the net Senior Division with a score of 64. Al Estepp of St. Albans won the gross Silver Division (60-69) with a score of 74, while Jason Ingels of New Haven won the net Silver Division with a score of 63. Bob White of Hurricane won the gross Gold Division (70+) with a score of 74 and James McKnight of West Columbia took the net Gold Division with a net of 60.
The WVGA Senior Series will return on Sept. 18 at Bridgeport Country Club.