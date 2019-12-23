Marshall University men’s basketball standout Andrew Taylor was named the Conference USA Freshman of the Week for his performances last week, the league announced on Monday.
Taylor started all three games, averaging over 30 minutes, 16 points and 4.3 rebounds while dishing out 12 assists and recording 10 steals in a 2-1 week for Marshall.
A redshirt freshman, Taylor was playing in his first collegiate action after not playing for nearly a year-and-a-half. He sat out his first semester at Marshall after transferring from Furman.
•••
WVU ATHLETICS: The WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced it will continue to work with Learfield IMG College for multimedia rights representation.
The extended relationship is worth more than $125 million over 16 years and will run through the 2034-2035 season. With six years remaining on the original contract, the revised deal adds 10 additional years to the partnership.
The deal is worth an average annual value of $7.8 million over the life of the agreement. It also funds for important capital improvements to the WVU Coliseum and Milan Puskar Stadium.
•••
WVSU MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yellow Jacket standout Michael Seals was named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league announced.
Seals averaged 24 points, five rebounds, and six assists in two wins for WVSU, a 133-99 victory over Kentucky State and a 104-83 win over Bluefield State.
•••
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Jocelyn Abraham had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead Braxton County to a 57-28 home win over Nicholas County.
Peyton Smith added 11 points and Mikayla Brown contributed 10 points for Braxton County (7-1). Maggie Gadomski scored 11 points for Nicholas.