The Conference USA league office released the 2019-20 Marshall men’s basketball slate Tuesday.
Marshall starts conference play at home with Rice (Jan. 2) and North Texas (Jan. 4) before heading on the road for its first conference road swing at Middle Tennessee (Jan. 9) and UAB (Jan. 11).
The Herd returns home for a three-game home stand against Charlotte (Jan. 16), Old Dominion (Jan. 18) and Western Kentucky (Jan. 22). MU then heads on the road for a trio of contests with a return trip to WKU (Jan. 25), at FIU (Jan. 30) and then begin February at Florida Atlantic (Feb. 1).
Marshall finishes up with home matchups against Southern Mississippi (Feb. 6) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 8) before traveling to UTSA (Feb. 13) and UTEP (Feb. 15) before bonus play begins.
C-USA is bringing back bonus play for a second season. The league has placed a bye week between Feb. 15-21 before bonus play begins on Feb. 22. Like last season, there will be three pods, which will be determined by the standings after the first 14 games of conference action.
The dates for bonus play are Feb. 22, Feb. 27, March 1, March 4 and March 7, with every team having one of those dates off.
All national and regional television datesand tip times will be released at a later date.
MARSHALL SOFTBALL: Former Spring Valley and University of Charleston standout Haleigh Christopher has transferred to Marshall for the upcoming season.
A Huntington native, Christopher played her first three collegiate seasons with Golden Eagles. The catcher/infielder hit .372 with 42 home runs, 38 doubles and 154 RBIs in her career and helped UC to 30 or more wins in two of her three seasons.