Marshall linebacker Tyler Brown was named a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy on Tuesday.
In the award’s 10th year, the trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas walk-on and All-American offensive lineman, and given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a walk-on and has shown outstanding performance on the field.
Brown is Marshall’s second-leading tackler this season with 35 stops, including 5.5 for loss and 4.5 sacks. He is also a mainstay on nearly all of Marshall’s special-teams units and holds a 3.67 grade-point average in finance.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S SOCCER: Four members of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team were named to the 2019 All-Big 12 Team, the league announced Tuesday.
Senior Rylee Foster and sophomore Jordan Brewster were named to the All-Big 12 second team while freshmen Enzi Broussard and Nicole Payne landed on the All-Big 12 freshman team.
Foster, a keeper from Ontario, Canada, ranked second in the Big 12 with 68 saves this season and tied for third with six shutouts. She ranks second in program history with 37 career shutouts and sits at third among all active Division I goalies in shutouts.
Brewster made her second straight appearance on the All-Big 12 second team after making the team as a freshman in 2018. The North Canton, Ohio native has started all 19 matches for the Mountaineers this season and has anchored a back line that has earned six clean sheets. She has registered four points on the year with one goal and a pair of assists.
Broussard, a native of Dallas, appeared in all 19 games and made 11 starts at forward this season. She has tallied eight points (three goals, two assists) in her inaugural season with the Mountaineers.
Payne earned 12 starts and appeared in 18 matches in her first season at WVU. The Alabama native is tied with Broussard for third on the team with eight points (three goals, two assists).
Texas Tech’s Kirsten Davis was named the Big 12 Soccer Offensive Player of the Year, while Addisyn Merrick of Kansas earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Texas Tech’s Madison White received Freshman of the Year accolades and Oklahoma State’s Colin Carmichael was named Coach of the Year.
West Virginia will learn its NCAA tournament fate on Monday as the NCAA Tournament Selection Show will be streamed at NCAA.com beginning at 4:30 p.m.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: Marshall University women’s soccer senior forward Marah Abu-Tayeh was named to the All-Conference USA second team on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. She was also named to the second team in 2018.
Abu-Tayeh scored her ninth goal of the season on Friday against Western Kentucky to put her in a six-way tie for second most in a season in program history. The senior tallied 24 points on the year, good for fourth-most in a season by a Marshall player.
She finished her career with 17 goals, tying her with Kassie Hollman for sixth most in program history.