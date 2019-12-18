Marshall men’s soccer senior center back Illal Osmanu was named to the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team, the organization announced Wednesday. Osmanu is the first player in Marshall history honored on the Scholar All-America team.
Osmanu was a defensive leader for the Thundering Herd over the past three seasons while carrying a 3.40 cumulative grade point average as a sport management major. He started 58 of a possible 59 matches in his Marshall career and logged 5,217 minutes on the pitch. The Accra, Ghana native was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week back-to-back times in October. Osmanu adds this honor along with the selection to the All-Conference USA First Team, the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team, and the Scholar All-South Region First Team. He was also one of four players from Conference USA selected to the Scholar All-America team.
WVU MEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference home opener against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 11, is a sellout.
Texas Tech is the second game this season to sell out, joining the Kansas State game on Feb. 1. Fans still looking to purchase single game tickets for the Texas Tech and KSU games are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.
The Blue mini-package is still available which includes tickets to the Missouri, Iowa State and Oklahoma games for $70 or $80, depending on seat location.
Tickets for all other remaining home games are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats at the WVU Coliseum.