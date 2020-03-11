Kristen Mayo had a career-high 22 points as No. 8 seed Marshall won 71-67 in overtime over No. 9 Southern Miss to take their first-round matchup in the Conference USA women’s basketball tournament Wednesday in Frisco, Texas.
Savannah Wheeler added 19 points and four steals while Taylor Pearson scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter to spark the Herd’s comeback. Respect Leaphart had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Kelsey Jones had 14 points with 11 rebounds, and Shonte Hailes scored 12 points for the Golden Eagles (15-15).
Southern Miss led 15-14 after the first quarter, but Marshall (13-17) flipped it and had a 30-29 halftime lead. The Golden Eagles opened up the second half on an 18-5 run, and took a 49-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
The lead was up to 55-44 Southern Miss with 7:50 to go, but six turnovers in six minutes fueled a 14-2 run that briefly gave the Herd a 58-57 lead after a three-point play from Wheeler with 1:51 to go. Jones answered back with a layup a minute later, and a free throw from Allie Kennedy made it a two-point game with 11 seconds left. Mayo was then fouled with seven seconds left and hit both free throws to send the game to overtime tied at 60.
After scoring the first four points of the extra frame, Southern Miss rallied back and briefly took the lead on a 3-pointer from Hailes with 2:44 to go, but Princess Clemons answered back with a layup to give Marshall the lead back, and the Herd hit their last five free throws to ice the game.
Marshall next faces top-seeded Rice at noon Thursday.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: WVU’s Noah Adams was announced as the No. 2 seed in the 197-pound class for next weekend’s NCAA Division I wrestling championships in Minneapolis.
Adams, who won the Big 12 championship and has a 32-0 record, will face Cordell Eaton of North Dakota State in the first round, a rematch of the Big 12 quarterfinal last weekend.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: The Mountaineers shut out Liberty with a 7-0 win at home. It’s their seventh win in eight games and their third straight win at home, extending their shutout streak at Monongalia County Ballpark to 21 innings.
Matt McCormick went 2 for 2 with two RBIs while Braden Zarbnisky and Austin Davis also drove in two runs for West Virginia (11-5).
WVU’s Tyler Strechay allowed just two hits in 52/3 innings to get his second win of the season.
The Mountaineers open Big 12 play with a series at No. 2 Texas Tech beginning on Friday.
•••
MARSHALL BASEBALL: The Thundering Herd took its fourth win in five games Wednesday, defeating Ohio 3-2 in Athens.
Peter Hutzal went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. Marshall pitching combined for 13 strikeouts in nine innings, allowing no runs and just three hits in the final four innings.
It’s the Herd’s fifth straight win against the Bobcats (3-12). Marshall (5-10-1) next faces Rice in Houston for a three-game series beginning Friday.