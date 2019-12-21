A last-second 3-pointer downed Marshall’s women’s basketball team as Towson took the win 59-56 Saturday afternoon in Towson, Maryland.
It was a hard-fought game throughout, with nine ties and 13 lead changes, the last coming with just 1.9 seconds remaining as Nukiya Mayo scored the last three of her game-high 21 points to give the Tigers (4-6) the win.
Khadaijia Brooks led the Thundering Herd (5-6) with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Kristen Mayo had 11 and Ashley Saintigene scored 10. Kionna Jeter scored 15 points, Quierra Murray had 13 and seven assists and Ryan Holder recorded five blocks for Towson.
Marshall had a 21-12 lead after the first quarter and led by as many as 11 in the first half before the Tigers came back, briefly taking the lead in the second quarter before going into halftime down to the Herd 33-32. The game teetered back and forth throughout the second half, with neither team leading by more than four points the rest of the game.
Marshall resumes play after the holidays, opening up Conference USA play at Rice on Jan. 2.