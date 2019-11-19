Glen Abram and John Dawson each poured in 18 points as the West Virginia State University men’s basketball team picked up a 94-86 win over Bluefield State Tuesday in Bluefield.
Abram shot 5 of 12 from the floor and 7 of 7 at the free throw line, while Dawson came off the bench to drain 6 of 8 shots, including 4 of 5 from distance.
Jeremiah Moore added 17 points, while Michal Seals scored 13 and Antony Pittman tacked on 11 for the Yellow Jackets (3-0).
Marquez Cooper led the Big Blues (3-3) with 18 points, while Zhahidi Robinson netted 13 and Chris Knight and Alex Nunnally each donated 12.
Bluefield State shot just 1 of 16 from the 3-point line and committed 15 turnovers.
WVSU travels to Glenville State Saturday at 4 p.m. to open Mountain East Conference play.
nnn
MARSHALL WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Taylor Pearson scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Marshall University women’s basketball team earned a 60-47 win over Coppin State Tuesday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
The Herd improves to 3-1, while the Eagles fall to 0-4.
Kristen Mayo added 11 points and Savannah Wheeler chipped in 10 for Marshall, while Khadijia Brooks donated 10 rebounds and eight points.
Marshall trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but opened the second with an 8-0 run and built a 40-26 lead heading into the fourth to hang on for the win.
The Herd held Coppin State to just 22 percent shooting from the floor and forced 14 turnovers.
nnn
PREP BASKETBALL: Josh Cook scored 29 points as Teays Valley Christian opened its season with a 129-59 boys prep basketball win over Mount Hope Christian Tuesday in Mount Hope.
Andrew Breeding chipped in 24 points, while Noah Combow (18 points), Brandon Cook (14), Cole Young (12), Zach Hsiao (10) and Devin Danford (10) each scored in double figures for the Lions (1-0).
Brenton Carney led the Mustangs with 25 points.
•••
MESSINGER VIGIL: South Charleston High School will hold a candlelight vigil in memory of former football coach John Messinger at 8 p.m. Friday at Oakes Field in South Charleston.
Messinger, 66, died last week of an apparent heart attack. He coached SC to back-to-back Class AAA championships in 2008-09. He retired from coaching in 2012.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The West Virginia University rifle team returns to No. 1 in the latest College Rifle Coaches Association poll released Tuesday.
This week’s rankings are based on a team’s last score shot.
The Mountaineers (6-0, 5-0 Great American Rifle Conference) won a pair of conference matches at the WVU Rifle Range last week. WVU opened the weekend with a 4719-4672 victory over Akron on Saturday, before capturing a 4710-4666 win over NC State on Sunday.
TCU ranks No. 2 this week with a 4718 score, followed by Kentucky at No. 3 with a 4714 total. Air Force ranks No. 4 (4682), and Akron and Ole Miss are tied at No. 5, shooting 4672s.
•••
WVU FOOTBALL: The West Virginia University football team had 22 players named to the Academic All-Big 12 Football team, the league announced Tuesday.
WVU’s Jake Abbott, Hakeem Bailey, Josh Chandler, Reese Donahue, Elijah Drummond, Noah Guzman, Adam Hensley, Trey Lowe III, Sean Mahone, Briason Mays, Mike O’Laughlin, Jeffery Pooler Jr., Blaine Scott, Evan Staley, Adam Stilley and Logan Thimons, all First Team distinctions.
Stilley was one of seven Big 12 Conference players to have a 4.0 grade-point average.
Michael Brown, Sam Cookman, Colton McKivitz, Sean Ryan, Alec Sinkfield and Kelby Wickline were named to the second team.
First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.2 or better GPA while the second-team selections hold a 3.0 to 3.19 GPA.