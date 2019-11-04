Marshall women’s soccer coach Kevin Long and the university mutually agreed to part ways Monday.
Long guided the Thundering Herd for 12 seasons, amassing 87 victories. He led the program to its winningest season in 2015 with a 15-4-3 record, guiding the Herd to its first Conference USA title match. That season, he was named the league’s Co-Coach of the Year.
Long, who has been a head coach in collegiate soccer for 21 years, served in the same position at Rider and Randolph-Macon prior to his arrival in Huntington.
A national search for Long’s replacement will begin immediately.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: The No. 20 Thundering Herd swept the Conference USA weekly awards with Paulo Pita and Milo Yosef being honored, the league announced Monday.
Pita, a redshirt senior goalkeeper, won the C-USA defensive player of the week after the Herd defeated Oakland and recorded a shutout victory against Kentucky. Yosef, a redshirt freshman, won offensive player of the week after tallying a goal and an assist in the two games.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Thundering Herd senior libero Amber Weber was named the Conference USA defensive player of the week on Monday.
In Marshall’s two sweeps this past weekend, Weber tallied 37 total digs and continued her consecutive match streak with at least 10 digs in 27 straight games going back to last season.
•••
MEC FOOTBALL: University of Charleston running back Tyreik McAlister was named MEC offensive player of the week after the Golden Eagles’ win over West Virginia State. McAllister finished the win over the Yellow Jackets with 253 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries and also led Charleston with five catches for 67 yards and another touchdown.
•••
MEC SOCCER: UC players earned weekly honors for both men’s and women’s soccer Monday. UC’s Jesus Cabana was named men’s offensive player of the week and teammate Alavaro Dean was named defensive player of the week, while Madison Hansen was named women’s defensive player of the week.
Cabana posted seven points last week with an assist in a win over Davis & Elkins and three goals in a win over Frostburg State. Dean helped UC lock up the MEC regular season title with a pair of wins in goal. He made four saves in two games and posted a shutout against Davis & Elkins. Hansen scored a goal and helped UC to a shutout in a win over Davis & Elkins then helped the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 win over Frostburg State.
•••
WVU RIFLE: The Mountaineers ranked No. 2 in this week’s College Rifle Coaches Association rankings, released Monday. The rankings were based on each team’s highest score shot in its most recent weekend of action.
WVU (4-0, 4-0) shot 4704 in a win at Ole Miss (4674) on Saturday, in Oxford, Mississippi. The squad also shot 4714 in a win against Memphis (4654) on Sunday, in Memphis, Tennessee. TCU jumps to No. 1 with a 4732 score, and Kentucky remains at No. 3 (4686).