The Marshall women’s soccer team opened Conference USA play with a 4-0 loss to FAU Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida.
Lindsay Langley made seven saves while Courtney McVicker made two saves and surrendered no goals in relief goaltending.
FAU’s goals came from Maddison Kristec, Mary O’Hara, Miracle Porter and Sammy Vitols.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: The visiting Thundering Herd fell on the road at Morehead State 3-2, with set scores of 25-21, 22-25, 16-25, 25-22 and 13-15. Ciara Debell had 20 kills and 13 digs for Marshall, with Gabrielle Coulter recording 29 assists and Courtney Leon posting 14 blocks. The Eagles had 32 kills from Olivia Lohmeier and 69 assists from Bridget Bessler, setting up all but five of Morehead’s recorded kills.