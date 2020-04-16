Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced Thursday that the program has added three student-athletes — Kennedi Colclough, Ksenija Mitric and Aarionna Redman — to its roster for the 2020-21 season.
Colclough, a Huntington native and graduate transfer from Stetson, is a 6-foot forward from Crofton, Maryland and was an all-state player and four-year varsity starter at Arundel High School. Colclough is the daughter of former Marshall football standout LaVorn Colclough.
Mitric, a 5-8 guard from Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, helped lead the Celje basketball club to the Slovenian championship in the under-17 and under-19 divisions in 2018 and a runner-up finish in 2019
Redman, a 5-10 forward from Pickerington, Ohio, helped lead Pickerington Central to a state title as a sophomore and a state runner-up finishes in her junior and senior seasons.
MARSHALL WOMEN’S SOCCER: Marshall women’s soccer coach Michael Swan Thursday announced the signings of Kathrynn Gonzalez and Lauren Wheeler-Hollis. Both Gonzalez and Wheeler-Hollis are transferring from East Carolina University.
Gonzalez, a Pennsylvania native, appeared in 25 matches for the Pirates in two seasons, making a pair of starts.
Wheeler-Hollis, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, played in 17 contests during her time in Greenville.