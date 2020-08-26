Football practice at Martinsburg was halted Wednesday when a person in attendance notified school administration of a positive COVID-19 test.
In a release, school Principal Trent Sherman said the status of Martinsburg’s season opener on Sept. 4 against Musselman is still being evaluated. The Bulldogs are four-time defending Class AAA champions.
Also Wednesday, a positive COVID-19 case has been reported within the Hurricane girls soccer program, according to Micah Osborne, communications and events coordinator for Putnam County schools. Practices have been called off.
