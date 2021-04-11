The West Virginia University baseball team defeated Baylor 8-4 on Sunday at Baylor Ballpark in Waco, Texas.
The Mountaineers took the series finale over the Bears with a come-from-behind effort, highlighted by three runs in the fifth and sixth innings. In all, WVU (12-14, 4-5 Big 12) finished with eight runs on 10 hits with no errors, while BU tallied four runs on six hits with two errors.
Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton earned the win for the Mountaineers, his third of the year. Hampton went a career-high 62/3 innings. He allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts on 76 pitches.
Baylor’s (21-11, 3-6 Big 12) Hayden Kettler took the loss.
With the victory, WVU coach Randy Mazey earned his 250th career win at West Virginia.
Sunday’s win snapped West Virginia’s five-game losing streak. It also marked WVU’s first win over Baylor since May 17, 2018. Following the three-game series, BU leads the Mountaineers 14-11 in 25 total meetings.
WVU’s next game will be a 6:30 p.m. affair against Marshall on Wednesday at Monongalia County Ballpark.
WVU men’s soccer: A pair of first-half goals lifted the West Virginia University men’s soccer team over Northern Illinois 2-0 at the NIU Soccer and Track and Field Complex in DeKalb, Illinois, on Sunday.
The Mountaineers (6-3-0, 4-3-0 MAC) got on the board midway through the first half with a goal from junior forward Tony Pineda in the 25th minute. Just 15 minutes later, junior midfielder Ike Swiger added on the insurance goal to give WVU the two-score advantage and eventual victory. Pineda was credited with the game-winner, his second of the season.
Sunday’s victory also marked WVU’s fifth clean sheet of the season.
WVU concludes its road schedule on Wednesday against Bowling Green with a 3 p.m. kickoff set at Cochrane Soccer Stadium.
WVSU baseball: West Virginia State’s baseball team swept Concord in a doubleheader Sunday at Cal Bailey Field in Institute.
The Yellow Jackets (13-6, 2-11 MEC) both games by a score of 3-2.
The Yellow Jackets won the first game in comeback fashion in extra innings. Concord (3-14, 10-3 MEC) took a 2-0 lead, but a WVSU scored a three unanswered runs. The game-winner came via walk off walk in the bottom of the eighth.
Graduate student Matt Harrison led the WVSU offense, cranking out four hits, including a double and scoring the game-winning run in the finale.
Sophomore Trey Junkins blasted his second long ball of the season and tallied three total RBI on the day.
WVSU softball: The West Virginia State University softball team swept Davis & Elkins in a doubleheader on Sunday at Lady Jackets Field. The Yellow Jackets shutout the Senators, 3-0, in the first game before bringing the eight-run rule into effect in the second game to win by a score of 12-4.
Boys basketball: Calvary Baptist Academy defeated Greater Beckley Christian School on Saturday in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament championship game to claim its second consecutive state championship. The Patriots concluded their season with a 16-4 record.