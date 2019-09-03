Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos has received a contract extension set to run through the 2023-24 academic year, the conference’s Board of Directors announced.
Amos has served as commissioner since the conference’s inception in 2013. He guided the league through its first change in membership, adding Davis & Elkins and Frostburg State as full-time members, compressing the league’s geographic footprint while maintaining a regional presence through three states. He additionally led efforts in attracting UNC Pembroke as an associate member in five sports to help expand and further stabilize the MEC’s championship offerings.
Amos has overseen the addition of seven championship sports offered by the MEC since the league started in 2013 bringing the total to 23 sports for the 2019-20 academic year. Additionally, the MEC made history as the first NCAA conference to conduct a championship in the sport of acrobatics and tumbling in the spring of 2019.
Institutions in the MEC have seen unprecedented success at the NCAA Division II level, including the only NCAA championships by its members in their collective histories, with Wheeling claiming the national volleyball title in 2015 and the University of Charleston winning the 2017 men’s soccer national championship. MEC schools have won 20 regional championships. In addition to on the field success, over 1,600 are recognized annually for their academic achievements as part of the Academic All-MEC program and eight MEC student-athletes have won the NCAA Elite 90 Award, given to the student-athlete with the highest grade-point average competing at the NCAA Championship finals site.
•••
WVU BASEBALL: Former West Virginia University first baseman Ryan McBroom has been called up to the Major Leagues by the Kansas City Royals, the club announced on Tuesday.
McBroom is making his first career appearance on an MLB roster. A Mountaineer from 2011-14, the Virginia native led the International League (AAA) with a .976 OPS in 117 games with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this season. He also tallied a career-best 26 home runs and 66 RBIs while hitting .315 at the Triple-A level in 2019, earning All-Star honors.
On Aug. 31, the New York Yankees traded McBroom to the Kansas City Royals for future considerations.
McBroom was originally drafted in the 15th round of the 2014 MLB First-Year Player Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays. In 697 career minor-league games, he has registered 102 homers, 430 RBI, 164 doubles, 375 runs scored and 20 stolen bases, to go along with a career .288 average.
McBroom will become the 25th player in Mountaineer history to play in the Majors upon his Royals debut. Additionally, he’s the fifth Mountaineer to earn a spot on an MLB roster this season, joining All-Star pitcher John Means (Baltimore Orioles), as well as pitcher David Carpenter (Texas Rangers), infielder Jedd Gyorko (St. Louis Cardinals/Los Angeles Dodgers) and pitcher Harrison Musgrave (Colorado Rockies).
•••
WVU-MARSHALL BASEBALL: The West Virginia University and Marshall University baseball teams will play a fall exhibition game at Appalachian Power Park Friday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event, and general admission is free for everyone. Select concession stands will be open during the game, and all of the Power’s normal hospitality options are available for purchase.
Fans who want to secure a group package for the Friday evening showcase, including tickets to the Party Deck, Party Plank, Lowe’s Backyard Patio, Corona Beach House, or a picnic, should call the Power at 304-344-2887. Suite access for the game may be available on a limited basis.
•••
AREA TABLE TENNIS: The Charleston Table Tennis Club is looking for new members.
The club is for serious table tennis enthusiasts and meets at the North Charleston Community Center on Monday evenings at 6 p.m., and the St. Albans Municipal Building on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685 or dale.goff3@gmail.com.
•••
CORRECTION: The top West Virginia finisher in the 47th Charleston Distance Run was misidentified in Sunday’s editions. Caleb Keller of Charleston placed sixth with a time of 1:32:43 to earn that distinction.