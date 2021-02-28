The 2021 Mountain East Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournament kicks off this week, both in Wheeling and on schools’ campuses, with first-round games starting on Monday.
On the men’s side, two first-round games are set for Monday. No. 5 (North) seed Wheeling visits No. 4 (North) seed Alderson Broaddus at 7 p.m. and No. 5 (South) seed Davis & Elkins travels to No. 4 (South) seed Concord. That game is also at 7 p.m.
The winner of the Wheeling-Alderson Broaddus game will move on to face No. 1 (South) seed Charleston in the quarterfinals Friday at 5 p.m. at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. The winner of the Davis & Elkins-Concord game will play No. 1 (North) seed West Liberty in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. That game will also be at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
There are two other men’s quarterfinal matchups on Friday. No. 2 (South) seed Glenville State faces No. 3 (North) seed Notre Dame at 11 a.m. and at 8 p.m., No. 2 (North) seed Fairmont State takes on No. 3 (South) seed West Virginia State. Both games will be played at WesBanco Arena.
On the women’s side, there are two first-round games scheduled for Monday. The first is a 7 p.m. matchup as No. 5 (South) seed West Virginia Wesleyan travels to No. 4 (South) seed West Virginia State. Then, at 7:30 p.m., No. 5 (North) seed Alderson Broaddus visits No. 4 (North)-seed Fairmont State.
The winner of the West Virginia Wesleyan-West Virginia State game moves on to the quarterfinals and will face No. 1 (North) seed Notre Dame at 2 p.m. on Friday at WesBanco Arena. The winner of the Fairmont State-Alderson Broaddus game will move on to the quarterfinals against No. 1 (South) seed Charleston at 5 p.m. on Friday at WesBanco Arena.
There are two additional women’s quarterfinal games on Friday. At 11 a.m., No. 2 (South) seed Glenville State takes on No. 3 (North)-seed West Liberty. At 8 p.m., No. 2 (North) Wheeling faces No. 3 (South) Concord. Both games will be played at WesBanco Arena.
nnn
Reece Udinksi, the Southern Conference preseason offensive player of the year, passed for 248 yards and a pair of touchdowns as VMI edged Furman 14-13 on Saturday.
Udinski found Capital graduate Chance Knox from 19 yards out, putting VMI on top 14-13 with 17 seconds left in the third quarter.