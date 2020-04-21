The Mountain East Conference will lose one of its members, as Urbana University announced Tuesday it will close its doors permanently.
Urbana cited difficulties from the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with low enrollments over the last few years, as reason to close. The University said it would work with the NCAA and the MEC to help student-athletes transfer to others schools if they want to continue their athletic careers.
“We extend both our sympathy and support to all of those who are affected,” MEC Commissioner Reid Amos said in a conference release. “We express our gratitude to the Urbana University student-athletes for their hard work and dedication to their sport during their time in our league. We are also thankful for the hard work and support of the coaches, administrators and staff in the athletic department who are both colleagues and friends.”
Urbana fielded 19 Division II teams. It will end its time in the MEC without winning a conference regular-season or tournament title in any sport.
•••
WVU WRESTLING: Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams has been named to the 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association All-America first team.
Adams became WVU’s first Big 12 Wrestler of the Year and was named a finalist for the 2020 Dan Hodge Trophy. The Coal City native finished with a 32-0 record last season, marking the third time a WVU grappler ended a season undefeated (Greg Jones — 2004, 2005).
Adams became the second wrestler in program history to win a Big 12 Conference title on March 8, earning a 5-1 decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds.