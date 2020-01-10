Several West Virginia University athletes won events at the WVU Open track and field meet Friday at the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown.
Ellie Gardner won the women’s pole vault for and WVU other winners included Amber Dombrowski (500-meter run), Erica Hegele (60-meter hurdles), Marianne Abdalah (mile run), Michaela Rose (60-meter dash).
In the field events, Mountaineer winners were Myesha Nott (triple jump), Sada Wright (weight throw) and Gardner (pole vault).
TABLE TENNIS: The Charleston Table Tennis Club is hosting the Harry Sands Memorial Teams Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the North Charleston Community Center. Fourteen teams from around West Virginia will be competing. Admission is free for spectators.
Boys basketball
Scott 81, Beth Haven 62: Jon Hamilton scored 35 points and Jagger Bell added 20 in the home victory for Scott. Dontae Adams paced Beth Haven with 13 points.