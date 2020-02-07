The Mountain State Athletic Conference wrestling tournament is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Parkersburg High School.
Half of the Class AAA top 10 teams in the last wvmat.com poll is from the MSAC, led by No. 3 Parkersburg, the defending champion. Also in competition will be No. 4 Huntington, No. 5 Cabell Midland, No. 9 Riverside and No. 10 St. Albans, among others.
Riverside’s Austin Chapman, who won the 285-pound weight class at the WSAZ Invitational in Huntington, will be the favorite in that weight class at Parkersburg.
•••
MARSHALL TRACK: Day one of the Marshall Invitational saw the Thundering Herd win the women's distance medley by just 1.95 seconds over Murray State, with Sydney Smith, Astoria Beckett, Alyssa Long, and Julia Muller combining for a winning time of 12:33.82. Lauren Zaglifa finished tied for second in pole vault at 12 feet, 1/2 inch, 7 3/4 inches behind the winning mark of Western Kentucky's Grace Turner, and MaryAnn Adebayo's weight throw mark of 60 feet, 1/4 inch was good for third, with Abby Moore of Ohio placing first at 61 feet, 2 1/4 inches. Through the first day Marshall is second in team standings, nine points behind Murray State despite only contesting three of the day's four events.
nnn
WVU TRACK: The first night of the Akron Invitational saw the Mountaineers finish second in the women's distance medley event. Sarah Wills, Marianne Abdalah, Tessa Constantine, Amber Dombrowski, and Hannah Lipps combined for a time of 12:06.45, 8.99 seconds behind Bowling Green's winning time. Molly DeBone and Katelyn Caccamo finished tied for sixth in their pole vault meet at 11 feet, seven inches each, while Erica Hegele's 16 foot, eight inches mark in long jump placed her 12th in the group.
nnn
WVU TENNIS: The Mountaineers prevailed over Buffalo 5-2 Friday afternoon for their third straight win of 2020. The teams of Anne-Sophie Courteau and Kat Lyman and Sophia Duran and Nicole Roc won in doubles, and then prevailed in their respective singles matches.
nnn
WVU WRESTLING: The Mountaineers dropped their Big 12 home opener Friday night, falling to South Dakota State 29-15. WVU (3-9, 0-4 Big 12) got decision wins from Caleb Rea in the 141 class, Scott Joll in 174, and Sean Mullican in HWT, while 197 class No. 2 Noah Adams won via forfeit. The Jackrabbits (8-5, 4-2) recorded pins in three other classes, however, including the 165 class, where No. 23 Zach Carlson defeated No. 25 Nick Kiussis in 4:25, and got a fourth win over the Mountaineers by technical fall.