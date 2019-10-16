The athletic departments at Marshall and West Virginia universities received their Graduation Success Rates from the NCAA Wednesday, with MU checking it at 87 percent and WVU getting a score of 80.
The most recent GSR scores are base on the four entering freshman classes from 2009 to 2012.
For Marshall, the 87 score was the sixth consecutive year that the department has either maintained or improved upon the previous year’s figure. Six of the Herd’s programs had perfect 100 percent rates.
WVU had perfect GSRs in two sports: men’s basketball and rowing.
•••
MARSHALL GOLF: Marshall men’s golfer Tyler Jones was named Conference USA Men’s Golfer of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Jones, a freshman from Westerville, Ohio, helped Marshall to a fourth-place finish at the Dayton Flyer Invitational. Jones finished in 10th overall after scoring a 1-under-par 70 in the final round.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S SOCCER: The No. 21-ranked Thundering Herd defeated Loyal Marymount 4-1 Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Redshirt freshman Milo Yosef scored two goals and had one assist for Marshall improved to 9-1-2. Pedro Dolabella and Jamil Roberts also scored for the Herd. Keeper Paulo Pita recorded three saves in the win.