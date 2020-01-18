Old Dominion extinguished a Marshall rally that brought the Herd from down 15 in the first half to tied after three quarters, but the Monarchs pulled away for a 57-46 women’s basketball win Saturday in Norfolk, Virginia.
Savannah Wheeler scored 19 points to lead Marshall (7-10, 2-4 Conference USA) while Taylor Pearson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Khadaijia Brooks scored eight points and added five rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.
Old Dominion (14-3, 4-1) got double-doubles out of Ajah Wayne, who had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Amari Young, who finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The Herd shot just 24 percent in the first half, falling behind 17-11 in the first quarter and 36-24 after 20 minutes.
With the teams tied at 38 after three quarters, the Monarchs outscored the Herd 19-8 in the fourth quarter.
•••
WVU SWIMMING AND DIVING: The Mountaineers swept TCU Saturday, with the men winning 176-65 and the women beating the Horned Frogs 165-88.
Hunter Armstrong and Emily Haimes each won six races as WVU (men 3-1, 1-0 Big 12, women 1-2, 1-0) swept the relay races and took 18 wins total.
The Mountaineers went 1-2 in the men’s 50-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, and finished 1-2-3 in the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay, 500-yard freestyle, and 200-yard individual medley, women’s one-meter dive, and both men’s and women’s three-meter dive.
•••
WVU GYMNASTICS: The Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) lost their meet against 12th-ranked Iowa State 195.8-194.5.
The Cyclones (3-1, 1-0) won team honors in all four major events and had only one gymnast in one event record any score below a 9.50.
Kianna Yancey led WVU in the three events in which she was entered, scoring a 9.825 in uneven bars and a 9.800 in vault and floor.