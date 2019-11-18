West Virginia University men’s basketball standout Oscar Tshiebwe was named the Big 12 top newcomer of the week, the league announced Monday.
Tshiebwe, a freshman, collected his first double-double in just second collegiate game with 20 points and 17 rebounds at rival Pitt.
•••
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The Mountaineers made their debut in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, coming in at No. 25.
WVU is undefeated at 3-0 and received 68 points, just six points behind No. 23 Gonzaga and Tennessee. The Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 schools appearing in the poll with defending champion Baylor at No. 2.
•••
BOYS BASKETBALL: Some questions were answered Monday when a tall pair of African teenagers showed up for the first boys basketball practice at Hurricane.
Bol Kuir, a 7-foot-2 sophomore from South Sudan and Gabriel Beny, a 6-10 sophomore from Sudan, have been attending classes this fall at the Putnam County school and as far as coach Lance Sutherland is aware, they are eligible to compete this season.
The addition of the 16-year-old Kuir and the 15-year-old Beny should bolster a Redskins roster that lost four seniors from last season. Senior point guard Austin Dearing, who led the team with a 16.3 scoring average, is one of five upperclassmen returning from a squad that went 17-6 and was ranked in the top 10 of Class AAA much of the season.
•••
MEC FOOTBALL: University of Charleston running back Tyreik McAllister was named Offensive Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks Monday, following his season-ending performance against West Liberty. In the 34-36 victory over West Liberty, McAllister rushed for 355 yards and two touchdowns. The 355 rushing yards are the second-most for a single game in MEC history.
•••
MEC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: UC’s Anna Hayton was named Player of the Week following the Golden Eagles’ win over Ohio Dominican. The senior from Parkersburg notched her first double-double of the season with 30 points and 12 rebounds in the 78-66 win. Hayton shot 71 percent (12-of-17) from the field with two blocked shots.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Debell has now been honored for the third time this season and in back-to-back weeks as well.
Debell recorded 21 kills in Marshall’s regular season finale win over UAB. It was her third straight match with at least 21 kills. She had just three errors in 46 total attacks and finished with a .391 hitting percentage. Debell added 10 digs for her 12th double-double of the year.
•••
WVU rifle: Head coach John Hammond announced on Monday four additions to the No. 1-ranked Mountaineer roster for the 2020-21 season.
Tal Engler (Tzur Yigal, Israel), Becca Lamb (Centreville, Virginia), Molly McGhin (Griffin, Georgia) and Matthew Sanchez (Tampa, Florida) are set to join the Mountaineers next season.