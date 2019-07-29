Former West Virginia University All-American standout kicker and punter Pat McAfee was signed by ESPN to a multi-year deal, the company announced on Monday.
McAfee will be a commentator on both game and studio telecasts and will team with play-by-play voice Adam Amin and game analyst Matt Hasselbeck in the Thursday night booth, as well as appear regularly on “Get Up!”
McAfee was a four year starter at WVU from 2005-2008, where he finished with 384 points and accumulated more than 5,500 punting yards as a Mountaineer, highlighted by an All-American recognition in 2008.
He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2009, serving as a punter for nine years. McAfee was honored by being named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016 and an All-Pro in 2014.
•••
WVU BASKETBALL: Ryan McIntyre is the new video coordinator for the Mountaineer hoops team, the program announced Monday.
McIntyre returns to Morgantown after serving as head student manager for WVU in 2015-2016. He most recently was the director of basketball operations at Austin Peay for the last two seasons.
•••
WVU SOCCER: Former Mountaineer standout Vanessa Flores signed a contract to play professionally with Tigres UANL Feminil, a member of Liga MX, the top tier of the Mexican women’s soccer league.
Flores started all 23 matches for WVU in 2018, serving as team captain during her senior season and ranked third on the team in minutes played with 2,132. She was a All-Big 12 Second Team honoree in 2017 and 2018.