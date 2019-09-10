Hurricane’s Harold Payne and Davin’s Jim Grimmett each picked up semifinal wins in the 58th annual West Virginia Senior Amateur Championship Tuesday at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
After defeating Mike Marrara 4 and 3 in the quarterfinals, Payne squared off with Huntington’s Pat Carter in the semifinal round. The two were even at 2 under heading into the final hole, where both players had a look at birdies. But Carter’s putt slid just right of the hole, which left the door open for Payne, who took advantage by draining his 15-footer to win 1-up.
Grimmett won the other Championship Division semifinal, using an eagle on the 13th hole and birdies on holes 10 and 14 to defeat Jeff Harper 5 and 4.
In the Silver Division, Martinsburg’s Jim Carpenter closed out Barry Knotts of Morgantown 5 and 3 and Rick Degroff pulled away to beat Matt Martin 2-up.
In the Gold Division, John Drake bested Charlie Ballou on the final hole to win 1-up, while Huntington Jim Cyrus took control early to defeat Richard Carder 7 and 6.
Wednesday’s Championship matches will start with the Gold Division at 8 a.m.
•••
WVU MEN’S SOCCER: Keeper Steven Tekesky made two saves to help the No. 25 West Virginia University men’s soccer team battle 12th-ranked Charlotte to a 0-0 double-overtime tie Tuesday evening at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers move to 2-1-1 on the season, while Charlotte goes to 3-0-1.
WVU held a 16-9 advantage in shots, but the 49ers had a 10-4 edge in corner kicks.
Elliot Panicco made three stops in goal for Charlotte.
•••
MARSHALL WOMEN’S GOLF: Marshall carded a three-day total of 876 to finish second in the Golfweek Program Championship Tuesday at Pawleys Plantation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
High Point claimed the top spot with an 872, while Delaware (877) finished third, USC Upstate (878) claimed fourth and Stetson (879) finished fifth.
Individually, the Herd’s Shelby Brauckmuller shot a 213 to finish at 3 under and claim a third-place finish, while Kerri Parks carded a 69 on her final round to finish tied for fourth overall at 2 under.
Stormy Randazzo finished tied for 18th with a 222.
•••
MARSHALL MEN’S GOLF: Tyler Jones finished tied for ninth overall with a 207 to help Marshall to a sixth-place finish at the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational at Guyan Golf and Country Club in Huntington.
Will Straub carded a 209 to finish tied for 15th while Ben Roeder shot a 68 in his final round to finish tied for 20th with a 211.
The Herd shot a three-day total of 839 and finished 13 under as a group.
VCU finished first with 821, followed by Dayton (824), Eastern Kentucky (832), Eastern Michigan (832) and Wright State (838).