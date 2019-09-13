The Poca High School boys soccer team earned its first win of the season in momentous fashion Thursday, rolling past Chapmanville 11-0 in Poca.
Thursday marked the first game for the Dots since their reinstatement on Wednesday. Poca was forced to forfeit its season last week due to a lack of players, but the addition of a foreign exchange student quickly revived the program.
Jacob Farley put the Dots on the board in record time, scoring his first goal just 12 seconds into the match. Farley fired in six more goals to lead Poca, while Jonny Garlow, Seth Ward, Christian Perez and Michael Payne each chipped in a goal.
nnn
WVU SOCCER: Rodrigo Robles Grajera scored twice in the first half as the No. 25 West Virginia University men’s soccer team drilled No. 15th-ranked Coastal Carolina 5-2 Friday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers improve to 3-1-1 on the season, while Coastal Carolina falls to 2-2.
Tyrone Mondi put the Chanticleers on the board first, scoring off an assist from Claudio Repetto in the 31st minute.
Robles Grajera found the back of the net just five minutes later, notching an unassisted goal off a turnover to knot the score at 1.
Robles Grajera wasted no time tallying his second score, heading in a cross from Luke McCormick just 30 seconds later to give WVU a 2-1 edge.
McCormick dished out another assist in the 37th minute, finding Andre Muriel Albino for a goal to put West Virginia up 3-1 at the half.
Repetto scored early in the second half for Coastal to trim the Mountaineers lead to 3-2, but WVU's Tony Pineda scored off a Brian Bond assist, and Pascal Dewaritsch chipped in a score off a corner kick from Muriel Albino to seal the win for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia outshot Coastal 18-8, and WVU keeper Steven Tekesky picked up two saves.
•••
MARSHALL VOLLEYBALL: Marshall swept UT-Martin to open the Billiken Invitational Friday afternoon at the Chaifetz Pavilion in St. Louis.
The Herd won in straight sets (25-13, 25-12, 25-22) to move to 5-2 on the season, while the Skyhawks dropped to 3-5.
Ciara Debell led the Herd with 12 kills while Gabrielle Coulter chipped in 15 assists and Amber Elswick donated 11 digs.
The Herd returns to the court Saturday to take on tournament host St. Louis at 1 p.m.
•••
WVU BASKETBALL: The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Duquesne inside the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund.
This will be the third year in a row that WVU has played in a charity exhibition basketball game. WVU played Penn State last year and faced Albany in 2017. The NCAA approved that an institution may use one of its possible two exhibition games against a Division I institution for the purposes of raising funds for a catastrophic event. The two teams will play a regulation 40-minute game.
Tickets for the WVU-Duquesne game are included as part of the men’s basketball season ticket package. Information on individual ticket sales and admission for WVU students will be announced at a later date. Additional information on how fans attending the game can support the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund will be announced in the coming weeks. To order 2019-20 men’s basketball season tickets, visit WVUGAME.com or call 1-800-WVU GAME.
The WVU-Duquesne game will be televised by AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.